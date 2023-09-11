 Skip to main content
Remembrance Breakfast Hosts Former Chief of Staff to Former President George W. Bush

9/11 Remembrance Breakfast

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Genesis Group held a 9/11 Remembrance Breakfast this morning.

The event honors and remembers law enforcement, firefighters, emergency responders and military.

The event was open to the public, and included special guest speaker Andrew Card, who was the former chief of staff for former President George w. Bush.

Card is also known as the person who whispered in Bush's ear that there was an attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. 

Andrew Card and President George W. Bush

AP: George W. Bush is told by Andrew Card about attacks on World Trade Center, Sarasota, Florida, photo. 

"Remember the tears, the sacrifices and those who answered the call to duty," Card said.

"The greatest response in the history of the country for a call of duty was 9/11," he added. 

In his career, Card was also deputy chief of staff for former President George H.W. Bush and special assistant to former President Ronald Reagan.

