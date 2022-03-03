Remington furloughs 30 employees for most of March

ILION, N.Y. – About 30 employees at Remington in Ilion were notified Thursday they’d be placed on furlough for most of March.
The furlough begins Monday and is expected to last until March 28 when the employees are slated to return to work.
The letters sent by the company did not detail the reason for the furloughs.
Hundreds of workers were laid off following the Remington Arms bankruptcy and subsequent selling of the company.
More than 200 employees were called back to work at the Ilion plant in the spring of 2021.