Remnants of Little Falls barn still smoldering days after fire

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – What’s left of a barn on Route 5 in Little Falls was still smoldering Friday, three days after it caught fire.
The barn was full of hay and fire crews were at the scene for hours putting out the flames after the hay kept rekindling.
Crews were called back to the scene on Friday as smoke continued to billow from the property.
A neighbor, Liisa Bjork, reached out to NEWSChannel 2 with photos of the remnants, saying all of the smoke has affected the air quality over the past three days.
NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to fire officials to find out more details, including how much longer the barn may burn.