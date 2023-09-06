 Skip to main content
Remsen House Fire

  • Updated
  • 0
James Road Fire

Keith Hunt | WKTV

REMSEN, N.Y. -- Firefighters battled a house fire in very steamy conditions this morning in Remsen.

Firefighters battled a house fire in very steamy conditions this morning in Remsen.

The blaze broke out around 9:20 this morning on James Road.

Water from a nearby pond helped save the home from even more extensive damage.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Fire officials said this is actually a vacant home. They said someone in the area had purchased it, but no one was living in it just yet.

