Remsen House Fire

REMSEN, N.Y. -- Firefighters battled a house fire in very steamy conditions this morning in Remsen.

The blaze broke out around 9:20 this morning on James Road.

Water from a nearby pond helped save the home from even more extensive damage.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Fire officials said this is actually a vacant home. They said someone in the area had purchased it, but no one was living in it just yet.

Miller Street Fire in Utica The Utica Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Miller Street.