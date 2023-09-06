Remsen House Fire

REMSEN, N.Y. -- Firefighters battled a house fire in very steamy conditions this morning in Remsen.
The blaze broke out around 9:20 this morning on James Road.
Water from a nearby pond helped save the home from even more extensive damage.
No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.
Fire officials said this is actually a vacant home. They said someone in the area had purchased it, but no one was living in it just yet.
