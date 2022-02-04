 Skip to main content
Renovation plans moving forward at Olbiston Apartments

  Updated
  • 0

The Utica planning board has voted to approve the site plan to renovate Olbiston Apartments.

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Planning Board intends to allow the renovation plans at Olbiston Apartments to move forward, as long as other inspections are completed. The board agreed on the plan pending the approval of a stormwater pollution plan, a plan to update lighting and the completion of a SEQR,

Liberty Affordable Housing in Rome purchased the apartment complex last month, and plans to invest $55 million in restoring the building. The site plan proposes the redevelopment of 150 apartments including studios, one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units.

Olbiston Apartments in Utica

Repairs will also be made to bring the complex up to codes after the city deemed the apartments unlivable in July.

RELATED: City of Utica deems Olbiston Apartments unlivable, will help relocate residents

The new owners plan to make the renovated units compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and restore the building’s historic finishes wherever possible.

