Repairs to Adirondack Railroad from Utica to Old Forge Complete After Storm Causes Track Washouts

UTICA, N.Y. -- Major storms from a few weeks ago caused track washouts along the rail corridor south and north of Old Forge.

Repairs have been underway for the last few weeks to get those tracks restored.

It was just announced that the repairs to the railway from Utica to Old Forge were completed on Aug. 16, with regular passenger excursion services restarting on Aug. 17.

“The efforts and collaboration from suppliers, our business partner, New York State Department of Transportation, and staff and volunteers were extraordinary,” Frank Kobliski, president and general manager of the railway, said. “This makes possible the return to service of about 75 percent of our scheduled trains, in time for the upcoming foliage season."

Services to and from Tupper Lake are still suspended as work continues at the two sites north of Old Forge, where the damage was severe.