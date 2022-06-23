Republican gubernatorial candidate Harry Wilson visits Utica on campaign trail

UTICA, N.Y. – Republican candidate for New York governor, Harry Wilson, was in Utica Thursday to meet with voters and discuss his plans if elected.
Wilson says he’s spent half of his life in upstate and half in New York City, giving him a unique perspective.
"The state has incredible assets, we have the best people in the country, we have the best universities in the country, and we don't do a good job of building on our assets. And also addressing our challenges,” said Wilson. “Every part of the state has both opportunities and challenges, so, as governor I’d have a regional focus to try to both unleash those opportunities, support the strengths of each part of the region, but also focus on the challenges. And that's the way to think about it. Unfortunately, too much of the policies in Albany today are driven by downstate politicians don't understand upstate New York and don't really care to."
Wilson is facing off against fellow republicans Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and Lee Zeldin in the primaries.