Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino visits Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino visited Utica this week to meet with residents and hear their concerns.
The former Westchester County executive is gearing up for a Republican primary with four other candidates in the running.
Lee Zeldin, who was chosen as the party’s nominee at the Republican Convention, will face off with Astorino, Derrick Gibson, Andrew Giuliani and Harry Wilson this June.
However, Astorino says he's been elected not once, but twice, in the deep blue country, and once elected, even worked with Democratic lawmakers in his county to get things done.
“I had a Democratic county board the entire time I was county executive in Westchester and I got almost everything done. We built a coalition, we brought some balance back. But as a strong executive, which is what you need, you have to move the agenda, you have to convince, you have to push, and that's what I was able to do,” said Astorino.
Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli was in the race until last week, when he announced he did not get enough signatures to file a petition to be included in the primary.