'Restaurant: Impossible' coming to Rome eatery; seeking help from locals with construction

ROME, N.Y. – Chef Robert Irvine is heading to Rome in a couple of weeks to upgrade a local restaurant as part of the show “Restaurant: Impossible” and is looking for help with design and construction.
Irvine and the production crew will be at The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street on Nov. 9 and 10.
According to an event Irvine posted to Facebook, the show is looking for local people to help the construction team, especially those who are skilled in painting, crafting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning, decorating or upholstering.
The first shift would be Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. and another Thursday, Nov. 10, starting at 10:30 a.m.
All participants must be 18 or older and will be paid minimum wage for their time.
Those selected to help the crew must complete a COVID test beforehand.
For more information or to express interest in joining the team, email reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by Nov. 7 at noon. Please include 2026/THE BALANCED CHEF Volunteer in the subject line.