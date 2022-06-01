Results of Herkimer County food processing study to be released

For the past year, the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency has used a $50,000 federal grant to play matchmaker, between existing and potential food processing businesses and all of the assets that the IDA and the county have to offer, to help them succeed.
On Thursday, IDA will release anxiously-awaited findings of the year-long study.
“This was to outline what businesses would best fit into our community, in our area, what was needed, what our infrastructure could support, all related to agriculture and food processing," says IDA CEO, John Piseck. “This would be new business, maybe helping some existing ones grow."
It could mean helping ensure farmers products can go through all phases of processing closer to home.
“Maybe the production of, the transportation of, packaging of, so there's a lot of things involved with food processing," says Piseck.
The Herkimer County IDA got the grant in 2020, as Covid started to change everything. His vision for the results of this study is learning those tough lessons and making changes in how we get our food.
"I think I would like to see that the farmer here would have their product whatever it is processed locally and fed locally as well. Covid changed the world and we need to know now we need to keep processing close to us so we know where the product is coming from. No more can you worry about 'is this coming from overseas?' said Piseck.
If you want to hear the results of the study and give your input, show up at Herkimer College Thursday, June 2nd, at 6pm. Anyone can attend; no cost, registration. Piseck is expecting a hearty turnout.