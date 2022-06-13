Results of Utica housing study to be shared during public presentation

UTICA, N.Y. – A housing study was conducted in Utica recently to help the city decide how to allocate project funds for the second phase of the Utica Prosperity Initiative. Now, the results are in.
The city collected public input throughout the month of May, and will share the findings and recommendations on Thursday, June 16 at Utica City Hall. The public presentation will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Common Council chambers.
The study aimed to help the city assess local demographics and household data, as well as forecast future housing needs for all levels of income. This will help the city develop a plan to implement the recommendations.
The housing study will be available to read online as well as a comment form at uticahousingstudy.org.