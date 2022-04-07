Rethinking the U-District in Utica

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente outlined plans to move forward with redeveloping the U-District in the Bagg Square area of Utica. Included in his plans is a U-District Corporation. Oneida Indian Nation Representative Ray Halbritter has been named one of 4 individuals that will make up that board. The original U-District plans included a Casino that remains a possibility.
"Gaming is a part of…is their business, so if it can be done, fine, but the investment that goes with it is what counts too, and how that transcends into other development and other investment I think is the bigger picture."
The original plans also called for a Beer Garden, which has been a success in other parts of the State. That plan was met with skepticism, but the Casino idea came with a little blowback.
"There will always be a stigma attached in some way with some people to gaming or other entities, but I go back to look at the overall economic impact."
The County Executive pointed out how the State has gambling in the form of a lottery in every convenient store, and whether you like the idea of gambling or not Oneida Enterprises generates huge tourism numbers.
"It’s part of the economy. You know there’s thousands of people that are employed. There’s thousands and millions of economic impact in it, so either we’re in it or we’re not."
Developing the U-District will require ample amounts of parking, and the County is already planning on expanding those areas, but some of that development will hinge on a lot currently owned by the City of Utica.
"We had offered to buy it once before and it was kind of just left hanging, so we’re going to look at what our options are going forward, but I think if we’re going to make the investment there, then we should own it."
All the development is an effort to tie together sports, arts, entertainment, and technology into an attractive bundle.
"We talk about how do we get young people go come back and live here, and invest here, and work here. Those are the pieces we need. You know there’s so much more in there about jobs and everything else. It’s not going to happen unless we have things for people to do."