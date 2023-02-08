Reward up to $4,000 to find out who abandoned dog at Herkimer County Humane Society

MOHAWK, N.Y. – The reward to find the person who abandoned a dog at the Herkimer County Humane Society last week reached $4,000 on Wednesday.
The dog, who has since been found, was dropped off outside the shelter in freezing temperatures on Feb. 2.
The shelter posted surveillance video showing the person letting the dog out of a vehicle and driving off. Shelter officials say it appears to be a Mini Cooper Clubman from 2007-2012.
An outpouring of generosity from the community has added up to a $4,000 reward to find the person in the video. Donations have also been made to help the shelter care for the dog.
Humane society workers found the Pitbull the next afternoon down the road near the canal. They named her Miracle to reflect her miraculous survival that night.
After she was evaluated by a veterinarian, the shelter learned Miracle, who is about 6 years old, has Lyme disease and a flea infestation. She also appears to have suffered from overbreeding.
Miracle is recovering at the shelter until she is ready to find a new home.