RFA students protest following incident on school bus

ROME, N.Y. – Students at Rome Free Academy gathered in the school’s lobby on Monday to protest an incident that allegedly happened on a school bus a few months ago.
Students sent NEWSChannel 2 photos and videos of the protest, where students could be seen walking through the hallways, some carrying signs.
Police officers were also called to the school Monday after a fight broke out, but police say it was separate and unrelated to the protest.
According to Rome police, the incident on the bus was reported to RPD and investigated. However, because the incident involves two minors, no further details will be released at this time.
Superintendent Peter Blake says the district is also looking into the incident and working with concerned students to make sure their voices are heard and that they feel supported.