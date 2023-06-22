Ribbon Cutting at New Utica Counseling Office

UTICA, N.Y. -- Helping to combat the nationwide mental health crisis, a ribbon cutting was held this morning at a new counseling office in Utica.
It's called Rising Potential Counseling on Herkimer Road in Utica. Luis Ramirez, LCSW, is the founder.
Services are available for families, couples and individuals.
Having gone through his own share of adversity, Ramirez says he understands the benefits of having support when healing from traumatic experiences.
The new counseling center allows Ramirez “to engage in an array of therapy styles tailored to individual need without the constraints of an office’s guidelines.”