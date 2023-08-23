Ride-Alongs with Griffo: State Senator Experiences 'First-Hand What Law Enforcement Personnel and First Responders Encounter'

UTICA, N.Y. -- A local state senator announced that he has completed ride-alongs with local police departments, using the experience to advocate for policies that will help law enforcement.
Senator Joseph Griffo, R-C-Rome, rode with the New York State Police in Herkimer County, the state police Community Stabilization Unit in Oneida County and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Utica Police Department.
“It was a privilege to ride along with members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Utica Police Department and the New York State Police,” Griffo said. “These ride-alongs were an important opportunity for me to see and experience first-hand what law enforcement personnel and first responders encounter and deal with on a daily basis. I was impressed by the professionalism, sensitivity and commitment that each officer and trooper displayed, was proud to have the opportunity to ride along with them and appreciate their service.”
Recently, Griffo met with state and local law enforcement representatives, along with area elected officials, "to discuss methods and techniques to address recruitment and/or retention and resource challenges affecting police departments, as well as crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state," a release stated.
The following are the recommendations from Griffo: