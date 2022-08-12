Road repairs underway in North Utica after water main break destroys part of Cosby Road

UTICA, N.Y. – A Mohawk Valley Water Authority crew was on Cosby Road Friday morning after officials say a water main “popped” and blew out a section of the road.
The affected part of the road near Innis Street is closed as crews work on repairs.
Drivers are advised to use caution in that area.
Residents in that area did not have water service overnight but it has since been restored.
On Thursday afternoon there was a fire on Buchanan Road not far from where the main blew. MVWA officials say sometimes when a fire hydrant is closed too quickly, it can cause an issue with the main, but it is not yet clear if that’s what happened in this case.
It is not yet clear how long it will take to fix the road.