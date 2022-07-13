Rock, Gem, and Steam Camp at the Herkimer Diamond Mines

When you go to the Herkimer Diamond Mines you expect to be hammering some rocks in hopes of finding a Herkimer Diamond, but there are 40 kids that have come here for more than that. Herkimer Diamond Mines Operations Manager Alex Sourakakone talked about their STEAM Camp.
"We have for our whole STEAM Camp different sciences, technologies, we educate them on the environment, we do a little bit of art, and then we do some math."
It sounds a lot like school, but these students are learning through fun activities. For instance, one of the goals is to build a tower using toothpicks and marshmallows, but the lesson involves teamwork, math, and a little creative thinking. Joseph Carney is one of the Counselors working to make these activities not only fun, but educational.
"What did I say at the beginning, triangles are what? The strongest shape. So if we build a strong shape of triangles at the bottom, we can get more creative with the top. We talked about the STEAM model: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. So this is a math module. You’ll find that they’re getting all the different aspects of STEAM as they go around to all the stations each day."
Other modules involve making a toy boat out of a water bottle "the spoon flips, and then it’s supposed to be a motor for it", or a catapult out of Popsicle sticks, a spoon, and rubber bands. The children are able to have a good time making them, but they’re also using their minds.
"…and what’s one thing you would improve for next time? Make the base wider. Make the base wider. Right because we want to keep our center of gravity, so it’s wider at the small end and builds up."
The day isn’t all about learning. There’s plenty of time set aside to partake in what the Herkimer Diamond Mine is known for…mining for quartz diamonds. The camp runs for 4 weeks ending on August 3rd . They are booked up for this year, but are accepting reservations for next year.
To learn more you can visit the Herkimer Diamond Mines at: www.HerkimerDiamond.com