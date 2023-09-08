Rolling Street Closures for MVHS Walk to New Hospital

UTICA, N.Y. -- There will be rolling street closures in Utica this Saturday morning for what's being called a Walk to the Future put on by MVHS.
Over 2,300 employees of Mohawk Valley Health System and their families will start a walk from the campus with which they feel most affiliated—St. Elizabeth, St. Luke’s and Faxton—and will walk together to the Wynn Hospital.
"The walk will be followed by a festival on the Wynn Hospital Campus to celebrate the opening of our new hospital. The festival will include food trucks, live music, games, tours of the Wynn Hospital and more," according to a statement.
The New York State Department of Transportation stated that the following roads will close as employees walk to the new downtown hospital:
- Champlin Avenue (State Route 921W),
- Burrstone Road (State Route 921B),
- Genesee Street,
- Amy Avenue,
- Sunset Avenue,
- Newell Street,
- and State Street.
- The ramps from the 5/8/12 Arterial to Burrstone Road and Court Street will also be closed briefly.
"Variable message signs will be active to notify motorists of closures and drivers should follow the guidance of police officers on site," the DOT stated.
The following is a schedule from MVHS:
The event is just for MVHS employees and their families, according to a statement. It is not open to the public.