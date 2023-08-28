Rome Barbers Offer Free Back-to-School Cuts

ROME, N.Y. -- Kings of Cuts in Rome is providing free haircuts for about 90 boys on Tuesday, with the help of a community grant from National Grid and the help of other community partners.

CEO of Kings of Cuts on Demand, Ace Howard, says he remembers what it felt like being a youngster getting ready to head back to school on limited funds.

He says he'd like to cut at least part of that back-to-school burden on finances for families in his local community.

"I remember being a kid when I lived with my mom in Ohio," Howard said.

"Before going to school," he continued, "I know school can be expensive with getting clothes, school supplies, packing lunches, I know how very expensive it can be, so I really like to help out because I was in that position myself. My mom would cut my hair."

It's not the first time this barber shop in Rome has given back to the community it serves over the course of eight years in business.

"If you don't have the funds for it, we like to accommodate," Howard said.

This year, National Grid stepped up and provided grant money to help the barber shop, and the Rome Chapter of the NAACP put this event together.

"This year, we received a grant from National Grid, to make it bigger," said Jacqueline Nelson, NAACP Rome Chapter President.

"We were able to buy more backpacks, more school supplies, we were also able to add another event, which will be hair care for little girls free of charge," Nelson said.

Parents can attend the hair care seminars with their daughters at the barber shop next door to Kings of Cuts, which is located at 418 North James Street in Rome.

"[It] helps moms and dads learn to take care of their child's hair," Nelson said. "The basics. They will get a glam bag with shampoo, conditioner, barrettes and bows—all that fun stuff."

MVHS, Rome Refugee Organization, Disalvo's, The Center, Big Jay's, and other businesses and organizations helped out with putting the event together.

Jervis Library and Oneida County Health Department will have tables set up to give away books and information.

There will even be free hotdogs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside Kings of Cuts on North James Street in Rome.

Whether your child gets a haircut or a glam bag, there are free backpacks stuffed with school supplies for all kids who attend.

The event last year took a day of business away from the barbers, which they said they didn't mind.

This year, thanks to the funds from National Grid, the NAACP was able to give the barbers a small stipend.

"Last year, they went two days without pay," Nelson said. "How many of us can go for two days without pay?"

Alberto Bianchetti, the Regional Director for National Grid CNY, said the sponsorship opportunity was a great fit for the community grant.

"Back to school can be stressful on budgets," Bianchetti said. "Everyone wants new sneakers, new backpack new wardrobe, a haircut...so what this does is relieve, maybe ease some of that burden for families who are challenged by the back-to-school expenses."

Nelson said she sees families struggling to put it all together for back to school, especially those with multiple children.

"It helps," Nelson said. "This helps. They can take that money and use it toward something else, like school clothes or sneakers."

While the spots for boys' haircuts are booked up, Nelson said she would have a hard time turning anyone away.

She tells us that as of Monday evening, there are still spots for girls to sign up for a time for the free hair seminars and glam bags.

Sign up by calling 315-271-7703.

Major Turnout at Rome Backpack Giveaway Families with students eager to head back to school lined up around the block outside Bill's Variety on Thomas Street in Rome for a backpack and school supplies giveaway Saturday morning.