Rome Capitol Theatre organ gets a tune-up

Rome, N.Y.-- Tucked away behind the walls of the Capitol Theatre in Rome is a relic of a by-gone era. The pipes of the mighty Moller theatre organ.
"It was built in 1928, and installed in this theatre originally, it's always a big deal if you have the original instrument in the original location," said Art Pierce, the theatre’s executive director.
In the United States, there are 32 theatre organs still in their original installations, the Capitol Theatre is one of them. Like any musical instrument, even the organ needs a tune up. Which is exactly what David Peckham from Peckham and Sons Organ Company was busy doing today.
"It's obviously an instrument that was not meant to last 100 years, but we've replaced a lot of parts, wires and leather," Pierce explained
On Saturday, the organ will be accompanying a series of silent films as part of an April fool's day comedy show. Pierce says that silent films were why the organs and all their bells and whistles, were installed in theatres.
"It was built specifically for silent films, but it can also be used as a solo instrument."
Saturday’s film will feature a familiar organist and will be the first time a silent movie has been featured outside of Capitol Fest in 5 years.
"We will have a live organist, Avery Tunningley, who's played the organ here before, he has not played here at the Capitol for about five years, which is actually the last time we did a stand-alone silent movie show, we do silent movies for capitol fest," Pierce said.