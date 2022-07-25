Rome community celebrates anniversary of Puerto Rico joining commonwealth

ROME, N.Y. – Members of the Rome community gathered at City Hall Monday morning to raise the Puerto Rican flag in honor of the anniversary of the colony becoming a commonwealth.
The Rev. Maritza Perez and other members of the Maranatha Church in Rome were at Monday’s celebration.
“Today is the celebration of the constitution of Puerto Rico. When Puerto Rico officially became a commonwealth of the United States of America,” said Perez. “Through President Harry Truman the Congress approved that we stop being a colony to become a commonwealth and that was July 25 of 1952.”
Puerto Rico becoming an autonomous commonwealth allows the citizens to retain American citizenship.