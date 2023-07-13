Rome Community Remembers Mayor Eilenberg

ROME, N.Y. -- Former Rome Mayor Carl Eilenberg is remembered fondly in the City of Rome, not only as a mayor, but also as a voice, a mentor and a visionary.

He died at his home in Jensen Beach, Florida on July 10th at 93 years old.

Eilenberg served as mayor from 1980 to 1992.

He was one of the founders of the Rome Sports Hall of Fame and Museum and the Roman Runners, and also brought life to the Honor America Days in Rome some 40 years ago.

Dear friend and former Commissioner for the Office of General Services for New York State RoAnn Destito remembers Eilenberg as one who lent an ear, an idea and a voice to anyone who asked for it.

“He probably mentored more people and organizations than we could ever count or imagine,” Destito said. “He was just the person that everyone went to with ideas, because he was talented. Carl was Mr. Mayor.”

Eilenberg was known as the voice of the Syracuse Orange as a sports broadcaster for decades, from 1980 to 2005, but he lent his voice to many other causes over the years in the city he loved.

“He was the voice of the parade, Syracuse University athletics, Rome Free Academy, Rome Catholic,” Destito said. “Anyone that wanted him to do something. He did it.”

He was a large voice at the Boilermaker Road Race for a number of years.

Current Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo called Eilenberg "the peoples’ mayor."

Izzo worked for Eilenberg early on in his career. They later worked together on the Honor America Days for decades.

Eilenberg was a runner, a writer, a mayor, a visionary, a mentor, but perhaps one of his greatest loves was the Honor America Days in Rome.

“It’s amazing where we are 40 years later, but also, what the celebration has built into that would make Carl most proud,” Izzo said. “He really wanted something that people would come to Rome for, come back to Rome for, and not just for tourism, but plan class reunions, class picnics and weddings around, and that is what has happened with it.”

But it couldn’t be just your standard parade.

“It had to be the best parade, the best concert, the best celebration,” Destito said.

Eilenberg would come up with a theme each year, and the job of those around him was to execute that theme for the parade.

Izzo said Eilenberg, along with the late Bill Gugliemo, who served as the head of the Rome Chamber for years and on the board for Honor America Days, will be honored as the Grand Marshals of the Honor America Days Parade the last weekend in July.

Izzo tells us a photo is set up at Rome City Hall with a mourning cloth. Friends can come and pay their respects. Flags on all city buildings are being flown at half-staff to honor Eilenberg’s memory. The family hopes to come home to Rome in September for a celebration of life.

A founder of the Rome Sports Hall of Fame, Eilenberg penned the captions on each plaque inside the hall. He was eventually inducted into the hall himself in 2006.

David Sbaraglia, executive director of Rome Sports Hall of Fame said Eileneberg penned “every write up on the inductee plaques.”

Now, Eilenberg’s inductee plaque has a black bunting on it.

“He would come up every year for Honor America Days, and we exchanged many emails back and forth over the years,” Sbaraglia said. “I will miss him.”

The entire Rome community, whether they knew him personally or were touched by something he said, did, or wrote, will miss Eilenberg, but his legacy lives on through those he has mentored over the years.

“He would share his craft, his talent with anybody who needed it,” Destito said. “He will be sorely missed.”