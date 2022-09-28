Rome company's maintenance work on first foreign plane may open doors for further contracts

ROME, N.Y. -- About 250-300 jobs could be added at the hangars at Griffiss in Rome if Strategic Global Aviation is awarded a Department of Defense government contract.
This week the first foreign plane to be worked on by the company arrived in the hangar. The plane came from Bangladesh.
Tom Kane, the CEO of Strategic Global Aviation, since taking the post five months ago, says if all goes well with the work on this plane, more will follow.
More planes means more jobs in Rome.
"We're talking well-paying jobs," Kane said. "These are technical people. They have a good background and a good education."
Currently, the company has 39 employees, but Kane said if it is awarded a five- to seven-year contract, it would need to fill hundreds of positions.
"We are continuing to interview," Kane said. "We are trying to bring in the right kind of people. Most of the people here are full-time local people. We have about 100 resumes on hand now for local people who maybe worked on the base and want to get back into aviation."
Thanks to local support and manpower, Strategic Global Aviation is in a position to perform more work as the need for it ramps up.
Vice president of compliance at Strategic Global Aviation, John Adams, said if all goes well with the plane from Bangladesh and other planes worked on here, the possibilities are endless.
"This is the first foreign airplane that we have had in this hangar facility," Adams said. "They have more planes in their fleet. The premise here being that if we do a good job on the first one, we will see another and another and another."
"Bangladesh as a country has been a customer of ours for 20 years," Kane said. "They have always asked if we could do maintenance on their aircrafts and we had always pushed it off."
The opportunity with the large hangars at Griffiss made it possible to no longer push the idea to the side. Kane said the opportunity to bring in the foreign plane was made possible with support from Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and the Airport Commissioner at Griffiss International Airport.
"These hangars here are unique because they can fit very large aircraft and you just don't find that around the country," Kane said. "There is a shortage of large hangar space."
It took 60 days to finish the maintenance work on the plane from Bangladesh.