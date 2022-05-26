Rome DMV office will remain open 2 days a week

ROME, N.Y. – The Department of Motor Vehicles Office in Rome will be open two days a week starting next Tuesday, May 31, after previously announcing it would close indefinitely.
The office cited staffing issues as the reason for the original closure, but Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo said she would reach out to local officials to try and find a way to keep the Rome location open.
The Rome office will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays only from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Utica DMV office will remain open full time offering the same services.