Rome DMV will return to normal operations after cutting hours over staffing

ROME, N.Y. – The Rome Department of Motor Vehicles office will return to operating five days a week after cutting the office hours for the past four months due to staffing shortages.
In May, the county clerk announced the Rome office would close indefinitely over the lack of staff. After receiving pushback from the community, Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo worked with the county to keep the office open two days a week, which has been the case since May 31.
The office will return to normal hours on Oct. 13.