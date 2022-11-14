Rome firefighters stop garage fire from spreading to house

ROME, N.Y.-- A quick response by firefighters is credited in saving fire from spreading from a garage to the multi-family house it was attached to on Monday.
Fire officials say the fire on South George Street in Rome was first called in around 11 a.m.
No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause is under investigation.
The resident who called the fire in had initially called the Rome Fire Department directly. The deputy chief says people should always call 911 in an emergency, as firefighters may not always answer the phone at the station.