Rome Health prepares to open new medical center

ROME, N.Y. -- The finishing touches are being put on Rome Health’s new Medical Center. Providers from the hospitals off campus locations will occupy the space over the next three months.
The new Center will house Delta Health and Rome Medical Group, which will become part of Rome Health Primary Care. The cost of the facility came in at $11.4 million, but there wasn’t a need to take out a loan.
"We were lucky enough to have transformation grants from the New York State Department of Health that funded our construction here. So really the process of that transformation grant was that convenience, so bringing patients in, giving patients a great experience," said Chief Operating Officer Ryan Thompson.
He says there’s a shortage of primary care providers for the area, but the design of the space and new technology will allow for faster patient care.
"The technology and the interaction between the technology and the provider, and the interaction between the provider and the patient isn’t competing with each other. So the provider can sit, work at their work station right here. Have the electronic health record up, and still have direct sight, and conversation, and eyesight with their patient," he said.
The technology doesn’t stop there. Patients won’t even have to get up to view vital information about their conditions.
"We built the secondary screen within each of the exam rooms. That screen can actually have the provider mirror image their computer on the screen so that if they want to show something to the patient, or demonstrate something from the screen from either their lab results or maybe an x-ray or in image, they can show that right to the patient on a large screen."
The Medical Center will provide a host of services and even has its own pharmacy. It’s attached to the main hospital, so if there’s a service you can’t get here, just walk down the hall. If you’d like to come and check this facility out for yourself, Rome Health is hosting an open house this Thursday Nov. 3 from 4-6 p.m.