 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rome man accidentally shoots himself in leg while cleaning gun, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Rome police say a man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning his friend's gun.

ROME, N.Y. – Police officers were called to an apartment on East Dominick Street in Rome Monday morning after a man accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Officers responded to 709 E. Dominick St. around 11 a.m. where they found 22-year-old Devon Kampmann with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the bullet appears to have gone straight through.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Kampmann told police he was cleaning his friend’s 9mm pistol when it accidentally discharged.

Accidental shooting in Rome

There are no charges at this time but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Rome police by calling 315-339-7744.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you