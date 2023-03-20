Rome man accidentally shoots himself in leg while cleaning gun, police say

ROME, N.Y. – Police officers were called to an apartment on East Dominick Street in Rome Monday morning after a man accidentally shot himself in the leg.
Officers responded to 709 E. Dominick St. around 11 a.m. where they found 22-year-old Devon Kampmann with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the bullet appears to have gone straight through.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Kampmann told police he was cleaning his friend’s 9mm pistol when it accidentally discharged.
There are no charges at this time but police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Rome police by calling 315-339-7744.