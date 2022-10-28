Rome natives holding grand opening for new venture, Copper City Smoke and Beverage

ROME, N.Y. -- An uncle-nephew duo originally from Rome are opening a smoke shop in their hometown and will hold an event Saturday to officially welcome customers.
The grand opening of Copper City Smoke and Beverage will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with live music and food trucks as well as a beer tasting for $5.
Rocky Luiere and his nephew, Michael Luiere, own a tobacco distribution company on the west coast where they live, and after doing well, decided to expand closer to their roots.
Rocky brought his other nephew, Anthony Varano, on board and the three renovated what used to be a convenience store at 218 S. James St. into a modern shop offering a wide selection of craft beer and tobacco products.
“You would probably want to come in this particular store if you drink beer, if you smoke - we have various smoking products,” said Rocky.
Saturday’s grand opening event is open to anyone 21 and older.