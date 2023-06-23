Rome native's mob book being made into a movie

Rome's accidental gangster became an intentional author and will soon be portrayed in a Hollywood film, based on his book, "The Accidental Gangster; From Insurance Salesman to Hollywood Fixer."
"I cannot disclose the actor's name, but there are two big actors who are interested in it and they will be the first ones to read the script and because of these actors and their stature, that will make it a studio film. More than likely it will be a Warner Brothers movie," says Ori Spado. "George Gallo is writing and directing it. George Gallo did Midnight Run, Bad Boys..."
It's not yet clear if any of Spado's film will be shot in Rome. But the film will open in Rome, and chronicle his life on West Liberty Street....Saturday morning reading at Jervis Library, Barringer School, and, church at St. John's on Dominick Street. From there, the Army, then Hollywood, where he was close with Colombo Crime Family Underboss, Sonny Franzese, and his pursuits became less pure.
"Had to put people in their places, people who messed up, things of that nature," said Spado. "Protected a lot of young actors and actresses. Kept them off the casting couch."
The film chronicles Spado's life and exploits, occasionally taking poetic license, like in this planned scene, in a Rome toy store, that takes place when Spado is 12 years old.
"The poor little girl is crying because she really wanted that doll. So Ori Spado does the right thing. He steals the doll and gives it to the girl. Fast forward and that girl becomes the FBI agent who dogs me for the rest of my life," says Spado.
Spado will have a cameo in the film, as the judge who sentences him to federal prison. He was a trusted and entrenched mob associate, but not a 'made guy'. But he was immersed in 'the life'. Now, he connects with young people on social media, persuading them to take a different path.
"I teach them to stay out of the life of crime. Why they shouldn't go into it. I teach them how to find something they love doing," says Spado.
The writers strike is slowing everything down, but Spado hopes for a late 2024 release for his film, with an opening at the Rome Capitol Theatre, now Cinema Capitol, in Rome.