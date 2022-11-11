Rome neighborhood struggling with homelessness, drug addiction, mental illness

ROME, N.Y. -- Naomi Fosella is afraid to leave her house with her two little daughters in her Rome neighborhood where homeless and drug addiction are growing concerns.
"We were driving home from grocery shopping and there was a gentlemen with no shirt on and he was standing on the sidewalk, injecting himself and he was out of it, you know?" said Fosella, swaying, for effect.
Some homeless people in Rome congregate at a vacant building a few doors down from the Rome Rescue Mission on East Dominick Street, which is around the corner from Fosella's home. She feels for their plight, but takes issue with some of their actions in front of her two little girls.
"They fight with each other and now they're relieving themselves in front of my children and they steal from people's yards. All of my lights were all snapped off," says Fosella.
The Rescue Mission saw the problem coming, post-Covid. They say homelessness isn't the only challenge some of these people are struggling with.
"We are trying to navigate through this flux of people that are coming to us with severe mental health issues and drug addiction," says Rome Rescue Mission Executive Director Matt Miller.
The Mission can shepherd, but they can't corral the people they serve.
"We can encourage and we can refer people and we can work with our partners in the community, but if they refuse to go, they refuse to go," says Miller.
Fosella has filled out several police reports and even called Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo's office on Thursday, seeking help for all.
"Somebody's got to either help these people, you know, they can't be laying in the street," says Fosella. "These people need help and the people that live on this end of town need help, too, the residents need help."
NEWSChannel 2 reached out to the Rome Police chief and mayor and are waiting to hear back.