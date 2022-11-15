Rome Police busy serving and protecting

Rome Police officers have been busy with arrests, but many of the crimes are from repeat offenders, and that’s raising the crime statistics. The Capitol Theater, Copper City Smoke and Beverage, and some local markets were all burglarized, but after each incident the juvenile offender was set free. Rome Police Chief David Collins says there was a need for Bail Reform, but the politicans went too far.
"What we are experiencing is some of the negative effects of Bail Reform, Discovery, Raise the Age for Juveniles, and a broken mental health system."
City officials are frustrated with the lack of response from Albany. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says Lawmakers have not fixed the Bail Reform flaws, and are not providing enough support for the growing number of mental health cases.
"More resources for mental health, and it’s not just in Rome. It’s in Utica. It’s in our county. It’s throughout our state. It’s a crisis."
Individuals dealing with mental health issues, or even homelessness are often brought to Rome Health, but the hospital is limited on the amount of help they can give. Rome Police Lt. Sharon Rood knows firsthand the problems the hospitals are facing.
"They accept those patients in crisis, however they don’t have a mental health unit that will suit all those patients, and so their triage facility then sends those patients out to a facility for long-term care should they need it."
Many of those facilities are already full, so mental health patients end up on the street homeless. Rome's Mayor says there's not much more the City can do.
"St. Luke’s, MVHS hospital system … their normally full, so sometimes they can’t take referrals. We try as far as Syracuse to Albany, and we just sometimes can not get people placed."
Rome Police have cleaned up areas where the homeless have made encampments, but realize it’s just a matter of time before these people return.