Rome police continue search for missing 14-year-old Chloe Wall

ROME, N.Y. – Members of the Rome Police Department are still searching for 14-year-old Chloe Wall after she was reported missing nearly a month ago.
Wall was initially reported missing on Feb. 15, and found safe later that day. Then days later she was reported missing again. Family members told police Wall left her home at 2 a.m. on Feb. 18. No one has seen or heard from the teen since that day.
Rome police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the girl, who they say may be in the Rome or Syracuse areas.
“If you know anything. If you know who she's with, let us know. We'll come and get her, we'll send someone to come and get her. We just need to make sure she's safe and get her someplace where she's safe,” said Lt. Sharon Rood.
Wall is white, about 5-feet 2-inches tall and 115 pounds with shoulder-length hair that has been dyed pink and purple. She also has a smiley face tattoo on her middle finger.
Anyone with information about where Wall may be is asked to call the police at 315-339-7780.