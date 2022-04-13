Rome police continue search for missing 15-year-old girl

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are continuing to search for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday, April 8.
According to police, Shayla Sullivan left her home at about 6 a.m. on Friday heading for school. However, she did not get on the bus or make it to school that day.
Police say she may be with friends in the Rome area and has relatives in the Utica area as well.
The teen is Black with brown eyes, 5-feet 3-inches tall and about 139 pounds.
A GPS search showed Sullivan’s phone has not been active since April 7.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Rome police at 315-339-7780.