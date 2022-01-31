Rome police identify victim in fatal snowmobile crash

ROME, N.Y. – Rome Police Department has identified the man killed in a snowmobile crash on Friday as 21-year-old Brandon D. O’Dell of Westmoreland.
Police say O’Dell crashed on Trail 72B along Ridge Mills Road around 3:40 p.m.
A bystander directed police and emergency responders to the scene where someone was already performing CPR on O’Dell.
He was taken to Rome Health where he was pronounced deceased.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash and more details may be released at a later time.