Rome police investigating second arson at same house on North Madison Street

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating arson for a second time this year at the same house on North Madison Street.

Fire crews were called to 401 N. Madison St. just after 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 to find minor damage to the outside of the home. No one was injured. Police say there was evidence that the fire was set intentionally.

On Jan. 24, emergency crews were called to the same house for a fire that was also deemed suspicious.

Neighbors are again asked to check security video from around the time of the fire and report any suspicious activity to the Rome Police Department tip line at 315-339-7744.

An anonymous tip can also be submitted through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.