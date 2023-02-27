 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as
30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected this evening and into the early overnight
hours. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will
create hazardous travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a
high water content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow
will taper off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end
by the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Rome police investigating second arson at same house on North Madison Street

  • Updated
  • 0
Rome police truck

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating arson for a second time this year at the same house on North Madison Street.

Fire crews were called to 401 N. Madison St. just after 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 to find minor damage to the outside of the home. No one was injured. Police say there was evidence that the fire was set intentionally.

On Jan. 24, emergency crews were called to the same house for a fire that was also deemed suspicious.

Neighbors are again asked to check security video from around the time of the fire and report any suspicious activity to the Rome Police Department tip line at 315-339-7744.

An anonymous tip can also be submitted through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Tags

Recommended for you