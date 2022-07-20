Rome police searching for 12-year-old boy

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are still searching for a 12-year-old boy who hasn’t returned home in nearly a month.
Nevaeh Thomas was last seen on June 22 wearing jean shorts, a black hoodie and an orange knit hit. Thomas is Black with brown eyes, 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.
Police believe Thomas may be staying with friends somewhere locally but have not been able to find him.
Rome police have been investigating the case but are now asking for additional help from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 315-339-7780.