...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 95 to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...until 8 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rome police searching for 12-year-old boy

Nevaeh Thomas

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are still searching for a 12-year-old boy who hasn’t returned home in nearly a month.

Nevaeh Thomas was last seen on June 22 wearing jean shorts, a black hoodie and an orange knit hit. Thomas is Black with brown eyes, 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

Police believe Thomas may be staying with friends somewhere locally but have not been able to find him.

Rome police have been investigating the case but are now asking for additional help from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 315-339-7780.

