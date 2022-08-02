Rome police searching for runaway teen suspected of stealing parents' vehicle

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who is suspected of stealing her parents' vehicle after running away from home last week.
Chloe Wall has been reported missing in the past, most recently in February after sneaking out of her home. She was found safe a month later.
According to Rome police, Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street on July 25 around 11 p.m. The following day, her parents’ Hyundai Tucson was stolen. The teen’s father believes she came back and took the vehicle.
Police believe Wall is still in the Utica-Rome area and may be driving the Tuscon with license plate number KGZ-6560.
Anyone with information on Wall’s whereabouts can contact Rome police at 315-339-7780 or the state Division of Criminal Justice Services missing persons clearninghouse at 1-800-346-3543.