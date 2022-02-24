Rome police still searching for missing 14-year-old girl

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are still searching for a 14-year-old girl reported missing on Feb. 20.
Chloe Wall left her home at 2 a.m. on Feb. 18 and hasn’t been heard from since.
Wall is 5-feet 2-inches tall and about 115 pounds with should-length brown hair that’s been dyed pink and purple.
No one know exactly what she was wearing when she went missing, but police say she could be wearing black Nike sneakers with white soles.
Police say Wall could possibly be in the Rome or Syracuse areas.
Anyone with information on Wall’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 315-339-7780.