Rome Rabbit Rescuers—Two Women Aid, Re-home Domesticated Rabbits Found on Streets

ROME, N.Y. -- Ally Case has an affinity for rabbits and is known around Rome to rescue them.
She saw a post on a Facebook page that said around 20 domesticated rabbits appeared to be left in the area of Doxtator Avenue, Calvert Street and Erie Boulevard.
She and her friend, Skylar Townsend, did rabbit reconnaissance.
"We were trying to use, like, fishing poles to lure them out. I went and bought a net for us to try and get them," said Townsend.
"We've been going, pretty much setting traps around, going around this whole neighborhood for about three, four days now, actually," Case said.
They found around seven and gave them to good homes of people they know and trust and who have the means to care for the rabbits.
Some of the rabbits were sick and injured.
Today, the women are still out, leaving lettuce in the area, hoping to lure the remaining rabbits.
In the course of doing all this, they believe they've solved the mystery of how the rabbits wound up on the streets of Rome.
"We were fortunate to really talk with the woman whose house they were at, and she said they had dug out, and it wasn't the first time they had dug their way out," said Townsend. "We had asked her if she did want them back, and she said no."
The women say domesticated rabbits ending up on Rome's streets has been a problem for years.
NAPA Auto Parts on Erie Boulevard actually keeps a cage with hay in it on the premises because they've had them show up before.
These rabbit rescuers say just because rabbits are animals, doesn't mean they're wild.
"Domesticated bunnies don't necessarily all have that skill for survival and also their color patterns make them stick out like sore thumbs," says Townsend.
"I just feel heartbroken," said Case, explaining why she's out there, every day and night, trying to save more bunnies.
The two women ask anyone contemplating taking on a rabbit as a domestic pet to consider the time and financial investment required to properly care for them long term.