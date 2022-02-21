Rome teen missing for second time this week

ROME, N.Y. – The Rome Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old girl reported missing for the second time in less than a week.
Rome police say Chloe Wall left her home without permission around 2 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, and hasn’t been seen since. Her family reported her missing on Sunday around 8 a.m.
Wall is white, about 5-feet 2-inches tall and 115 pounds with shoulder-length hair that has been dyed pink and purple.
RELATED: Rome police find missing 14-year-old girl
Police say the teen may be in Rome or Syracuse.
The girl was also reported missing the morning of Feb. 15, and safely located later that same day.
Anyone with information is asked to call RPD at 315-339-7780.