Rome woman fatally hurt after four-wheeler crashes into utility pole in Lewis County

MARTINSBURG, N.Y. – A Rome woman was killed in an ATV crash in Lewis County over the weekend.
It happened on Saturday, April 22.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Kim Clark was riding a four-wheeler driven by Gene Clark, 55, of Rome, on Swernicki Road in Martinsburg when the ATV left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.
Kim was seriously hurt and rushed to Lewis County General Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Gene was ejected upon impact and suffered a leg injury.
According to the sheriff’s office, it does not appear speed or alcohol were factors in this crash, however, the investigation is still underway.