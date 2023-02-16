Rome woman in critical condition following two-car crash on Route 233

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A Rome woman is in critical condition following a two-car crash on Route 233 near Sutliff Road Thursday morning.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, just before 10 a.m., 51-year-old Terrie Kirk was driving south on Route 233 in a Mitsubishi Mirage when she crossed into the other lane and crashed into a Jeep Cherokee driven by 76-year-old Valerie Fuller, of the town of Marshall.
Kirk was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse via Mercy Flight and has been listed in critical condition.
Fuller was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated for neck and chest pain. Maciol said Fuller’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Part of Route 233 was closed as authorities investigated the scene. The road has since reopened.
Maciol says his office is still investigating what cause Kirk to enter the other lane of traffic.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to reach out to Investigator Paravati at 315-765-2334.