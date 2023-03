ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman who was involved in a serious crash on Route 233 in Whitestown last month has died from her injuries.

Terrie Kirk, 51, was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse on Feb. 16 following the crash.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said Kirk was driving south on Route 233 when she crossed into the other lane and hit a Jeep Cherokee. The other driver was treated at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Kirk died on March 10.