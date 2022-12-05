Rome woman killed when van, tractor-trailer collide in Chenango County

NORWICH, N.Y. – A woman from Rome was killed in a crash between a van and tractor-trailer in Chenango County Monday morning.
Just before 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to Route 8 in the town of Columbus after police say the van hit the back of the tractor-trailer while it was turning onto County Route 25. Both vehicles were headed south.
The woman in the passenger seat of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Lee Center man who was driving the van was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital to be treated for injuries that police say do not appear to be life-threatening.
The Sherburne man driving the tractor-trailer was not injured.
No names have been released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.