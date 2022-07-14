Rome's Kennedy Arena to become year-round sports facility

ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome will receive $50,000 in funding from the state budget which will allow the Parks and Recreation Department to make updates at the John F. Kennedy Civic Arena on Embargo Street.
The Rome Fire Department will also receive $30,000 in funding from the budget.
“The parks department will be using this money towards revitalizing Kennedy Arena by adding new flooring to make the space a year-round destination for basketball and lacrosse games and tournaments, which will enrich an already wonderful park system in the City of Rome. The fire department will put the money towards any future needs that arise in the department,” said Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119.
Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says Kennedy will serve as a home court for nearly 40 youth basketball teams looking for a facility.
Izzo says the city will also contribute $20,000 to support the arena upgrades.
The flooring is expected to be installed by the spring of 2023.