Rome's youth basketball league cancels season following unruly behavior

ROME, N.Y. – The rest of the season has been canceled for kids in the Rome Youth Basketball League after unruly behavior at recent games.
Rome’s deputy director for parks and recreation, Ryan Hickey, says the league has been dealing with bad behavior since the start of the season, and 95% of the issues stemmed from disruptive parents.
The league has banned some parents from attending and even paid a police officer to come to a recent game.
"We've had I think two coaches resign from the pressure of parents, we've had police reports written, we've had a little destruction of the property, it's just been kind of behavioral problem after behavioral problem this year,” he said.
The kids had two weeks, or 20 games, left in the season when it was canceled.
Kids in third through sixth grade participate in the league.
This past fall, a similar situation occurred with Rome’s Tri-Valley Pop Warner team. Following a violent brawl among spectators at one of the games in September, the rest of the season came to an abrupt end for the kids.
In both situations, parents expressed concern with the decision to punish the kids for the adults' behavior.
Hickey says the league is discussing whether they should allow parent spectators moving forward.