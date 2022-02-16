 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison,
Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern
Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be Thursday
afternoon through Thursday night, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Rome's youth basketball league cancels season following unruly behavior

  • Updated
  • 0

ROME, N.Y. – The rest of the season has been canceled for kids in the Rome Youth Basketball League after unruly behavior at recent games.

Rome’s deputy director for parks and recreation, Ryan Hickey, says the league has been dealing with bad behavior since the start of the season, and 95% of the issues stemmed from disruptive parents.

The league has banned some parents from attending and even paid a police officer to come to a recent game.

"We've had I think two coaches resign from the pressure of parents, we've had police reports written, we've had a little destruction of the property, it's just been kind of behavioral problem after behavioral problem this year,” he said.

The kids had two weeks, or 20 games, left in the season when it was canceled.

Kids in third through sixth grade participate in the league.

This past fall, a similar situation occurred with Rome’s Tri-Valley Pop Warner team. Following a violent brawl among spectators at one of the games in September, the rest of the season came to an abrupt end for the kids.

In both situations, parents expressed concern with the decision to punish the kids for the adults' behavior.

Hickey says the league is discussing whether they should allow parent spectators moving forward.

