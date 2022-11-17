 Skip to main content
Roser Development to open new restaurant and banquet facility in North Utica

  • Updated
  • 0

Rose Development is taking ownership of what is currently Aqua Vino at Harbor Point. They plan to renovate the facility and reopen next spring.

Roser Development is taking over what is currently Aqua Vino at Harbor Point in North Utica and plans to renovate the space and reopen it in the spring.

The company, which also operates Breeze’s Banquet and Event Center, will take ownership in January and expects to reopen the new restaurant and banquet facility by May of 2023. No new name has been released.

The future of Aqua Vino is still unclear, but owner Rob Esche is planning to open a restaurant at the former Outback location in New Hartford, but hasn’t released details on what will go there.

Esche and the Mohawk Valley Garden will also break ground on a new restaurant and banquet facility in Utica’s Harbor Power soon. Utica’s common council approved a $3 million development grant for the project.

