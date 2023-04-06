Route 12B in New Hartford reopens following flooding

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Part of Route 12B, or Clinton Road, in New Hartford is back open after closing temporarily Thursday morning due to flooding.
Route 12B between Route 5 and Route 5B (Middlesettlement Road) has all lanes open in both directions. Flooding cleared.— NYSDOT Mohawk Valley (@NYSDOTUtica) April 6, 2023
The road was closed between Route 5 and Middle Settlement Road. The New York State Department of Transportation was called to the scene and flooding was cleared just before 10 a.m.
According to NYSDOT, Route 12B in Franklin Springs is still closed between Dugway Road and Reservoir Road.
River Street in Oriskany is also closed between routes 69 and 49.
Drivers are advised to use caution in these areas and on any other roadways where water is visible.