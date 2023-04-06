 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Binghamton NY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in New York...

Oneida Creek At Oneida affecting Oneida and Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Oneida Creek At Oneida.

* WHEN...From this morning to late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Maxwell Field and the lower portion of E.
Sands Street are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:01 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:01 AM EDT Thursday was 11.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.9
feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
this morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Route 12B in New Hartford reopens following flooding

  • Updated
  • 0
Flooding on Route 12B

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Part of Route 12B, or Clinton Road, in New Hartford is back open after closing temporarily Thursday morning due to flooding.

The road was closed between Route 5 and Middle Settlement Road. The New York State Department of Transportation was called to the scene and flooding was cleared just before 10 a.m.

According to NYSDOT, Route 12B in Franklin Springs is still closed between Dugway Road and Reservoir Road.

River Street in Oriskany is also closed between routes 69 and 49.

Drivers are advised to use caution in these areas and on any other roadways where water is visible.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you